Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 7,193 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,193 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 63,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 51,705 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $686,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,422,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

BATS IYJ opened at $100.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.54. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

