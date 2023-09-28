Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,863 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,915,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,670,000 after buying an additional 110,605 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,129,000 after purchasing an additional 322,683 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,137,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,363,000 after purchasing an additional 618,512 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 718,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 505,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,090,000 after purchasing an additional 82,103 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $41.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $32.43 and a 1-year high of $42.38.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

