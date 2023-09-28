Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stake Trimmed by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

CPB opened at $41.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.34. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 25.14%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.21.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

