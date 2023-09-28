Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of Captor Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 5,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Captor Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18.

Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Captor Capital had a negative net margin of 39.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. The company had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter.

About Captor Capital

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp.

