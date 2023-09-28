Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Truist Financial

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.17.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CATY opened at $34.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.17. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $323.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 29.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $2,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

