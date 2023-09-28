Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) vs. Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) Critical Contrast

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) and Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aclarion and Centogene’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclarion $60,000.00 46.62 -$7.07 million N/A N/A Centogene $50.03 million 0.58 -$33.55 million ($2.38) -0.45

Aclarion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centogene.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclarion 0 0 0 0 N/A Centogene 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aclarion and Centogene, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Centogene has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Centogene’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Centogene is more favorable than Aclarion.

Profitability

This table compares Aclarion and Centogene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclarion -6,241.79% -332.11% -192.12% Centogene N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Aclarion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Centogene shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of Aclarion shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Centogene shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Aclarion has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centogene has a beta of -0.66, suggesting that its share price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Centogene beats Aclarion on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. The company develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of products for human genetics in Europe, the Middle East, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides data-driven answers to patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies for rare and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments: Pharmaceutical and Diagnostics. The company provides target and drug screening, clinical development, market access and expansion, as well as CENTOGENE Biodatabank licenses and insight report services. In addition, it offers various services, including early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery, and patient monitoring; and genetic sequencing and diagnostics services to physicians, laboratories, or hospitals directly or through distributors. Centogene N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rostock, Germany.

