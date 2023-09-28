Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Century Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Century Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Century Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Century Therapeutics from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.
Shares of Century Therapeutics stock opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04. Century Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.66.
Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Century Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,782.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.
