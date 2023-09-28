Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Century Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Century Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Century Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Century Therapeutics from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPSC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Century Therapeutics by 49.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 271,760 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Century Therapeutics by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,615,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 203,725 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 239.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 161,345 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $539,000. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Century Therapeutics stock opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04. Century Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Century Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,782.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

