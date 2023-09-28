CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Shares Up 0.1%

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.66. 441,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 738% from the average session volume of 52,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47.

Institutional Trading of CF Acquisition Corp. IV

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 37.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 51,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 26,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 3,476.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 565,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,400,000. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Acquisition Corp. IV

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

