Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Cut to $565.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their target price on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Cintas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $540.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $529.36.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $481.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $500.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas has a 12-month low of $370.93 and a 12-month high of $524.76.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cintas will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.60%.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731 over the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 321.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

