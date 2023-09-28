Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) PT Raised to $526.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $521.00 to $526.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CTAS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $529.36.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $481.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas has a 52-week low of $370.93 and a 52-week high of $524.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $500.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.37.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cintas will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 5,584.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after buying an additional 1,962,139 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1,344.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,819,000 after buying an additional 440,662 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 52.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,825,000 after buying an additional 292,701 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,675,759,000 after buying an additional 283,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

