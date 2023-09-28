Clough Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS) Stock Price Up 1%

Clough Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.14 and last traded at $19.14. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.
Clough Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $5.17 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02.
About Clough Long/Short Equity ETF
The Changebridge Capital Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (CBLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an alternative strategy that takes both long and short position in US-listed stocks. The actively managed fund will typically be 30%-70% net long exposure.
