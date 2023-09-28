Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 22.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 18.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 19.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

UTF opened at $19.76 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.47.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.