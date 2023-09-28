Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) Trading Up 9.8%

Shares of Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW – Get Free Report) were up 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 77,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 462,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Color Star Technology Stock Up 9.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Color Star Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCW. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Color Star Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Color Star Technology by 125.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95,152 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Color Star Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Color Star Technology by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 32,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

