Comparing Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) & Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) and Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Quipt Home Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensus Healthcare 7.94% 5.09% 4.40% Quipt Home Medical 0.16% 0.35% 0.17%

Risk and Volatility

Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quipt Home Medical has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensus Healthcare 0 0 3 0 3.00 Quipt Home Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sensus Healthcare and Quipt Home Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sensus Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 341.92%. Quipt Home Medical has a consensus target price of $10.42, indicating a potential upside of 94.70%. Given Sensus Healthcare’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sensus Healthcare is more favorable than Quipt Home Medical.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Quipt Home Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensus Healthcare $44.53 million 0.97 $24.24 million $0.14 18.86 Quipt Home Medical $139.86 million 1.61 $4.84 million $0.01 535.00

Sensus Healthcare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quipt Home Medical. Sensus Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quipt Home Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.6% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of Quipt Home Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Quipt Home Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sensus Healthcare beats Quipt Home Medical on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sensus Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc., a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. The company also provides SRT-100 Plus; Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their systems; and TransDermal Infusion system. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons and eye shields, ultrasound probe film, and disposable applicator tips to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body, as well as distributes laser devices. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Quipt Home Medical

(Get Free Report)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. The company also provides bariatric equipment, bathroom safety products, bilevel positive airway pressure, canes/crutches, continuous positive airway pressure, CPAP masks and accessories, hospital beds, humidifiers, nebulizers and compressors, oxygen concentrators, patient lifts, walkers, wheelchairs, and products for wound care. In addition, it offers ventilators; home-based sleep apnea and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatments; home-based healthcare logistics and services; medical supplies, medical equipment, mobility equipment, and respiratory equipment; and CPAP and BiPAP units, ventilation equipment and aids, daily and ambulatory aides, and equipment solutions, as well as home and hospital delivery, and oxygen therapy services. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.