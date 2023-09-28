Comparing Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) & GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) and GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Soho House & Co Inc. has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenTree Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Soho House & Co Inc. alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.5% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of GreenTree Hospitality Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 88.7% of GreenTree Hospitality Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soho House & Co Inc. 0 1 3 0 2.75 GreenTree Hospitality Group 1 0 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Soho House & Co Inc. and GreenTree Hospitality Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Soho House & Co Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $8.63, suggesting a potential upside of 30.09%. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.22%. Given Soho House & Co Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Soho House & Co Inc. is more favorable than GreenTree Hospitality Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and GreenTree Hospitality Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soho House & Co Inc. $972.21 million 1.34 -$220.58 million ($0.62) -10.69 GreenTree Hospitality Group $137.03 million 3.36 -$55.42 million N/A N/A

GreenTree Hospitality Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Soho House & Co Inc..

Profitability

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and GreenTree Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soho House & Co Inc. -11.46% -1,654.69% -5.01% GreenTree Hospitality Group N/A N/A N/A

About Soho House & Co Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Soho House & Co Inc. operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc. and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc. in March 2023. Soho House & Co Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

(Get Free Report)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.