Comparing Sonic Foundry (SOFO) and Its Competitors

Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO – Get Free Report) is one of 47 publicly-traded companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Sonic Foundry to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sonic Foundry and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Foundry $27.47 million -$7.08 million -0.43 Sonic Foundry Competitors $4.46 billion $690.23 million 4.80

Sonic Foundry’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sonic Foundry. Sonic Foundry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Foundry 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sonic Foundry Competitors 358 1594 2587 115 2.53

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sonic Foundry and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sonic Foundry presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 347.76%. As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies have a potential upside of 27.56%. Given Sonic Foundry’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sonic Foundry is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Sonic Foundry has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonic Foundry’s peers have a beta of -3.08, indicating that their average stock price is 408% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sonic Foundry and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Foundry -79.62% -555.89% -68.23% Sonic Foundry Competitors -156.81% 27.68% -7.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.6% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 46.5% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sonic Foundry peers beat Sonic Foundry on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Sonic Foundry Company Profile

Sonic Foundry, Inc. provides video capture, management, and streaming solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Video Capture solutions, including Mediasite Recorder and Recorder Pro that are built-in room appliances used in schedule-based capture and advanced audio/video integration; Mediasite Mobile Recorders, a portable recording device used to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; and Mediasite Mosaic & Mosaic Pro that allows instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices. It also provides Video Management and Delivery solutions to manage, search, analyze, publish, and stream video content; and Mediasite Cloud, a Software as a Service solution to host and manage customers' content. It markets its products to educational institutions, corporations, and government entities through reseller networks, direct sales, and partnerships with system integrators. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

