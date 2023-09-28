Comparing Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) and Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Free Report) and Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Graphite Bio and Taysha Gene Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graphite Bio N/A -31.89% -28.31% Taysha Gene Therapies N/A -1,790.06% -118.08%

Volatility & Risk

Graphite Bio has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taysha Gene Therapies has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

54.3% of Graphite Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.4% of Graphite Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Graphite Bio and Taysha Gene Therapies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graphite Bio N/A N/A -$101.05 million ($2.29) -1.10 Taysha Gene Therapies $2.50 million 76.58 -$166.01 million ($2.29) -1.30

Graphite Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Taysha Gene Therapies. Taysha Gene Therapies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Graphite Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Graphite Bio and Taysha Gene Therapies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graphite Bio 1 8 0 0 1.89 Taysha Gene Therapies 0 4 8 0 2.67

Graphite Bio presently has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 31.75%. Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus price target of $7.91, indicating a potential upside of 166.30%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than Graphite Bio.

Summary

Graphite Bio beats Taysha Gene Therapies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH102 for the treatment of beta-thalassemia; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme. The company was formerly known as Integral Medicines, Inc., and changed its name to Graphite Bio, Inc. in August 2020. Graphite Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to develop and commercialize transformative gene therapy treatments. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

