Contrasting Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) & Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Allogene Therapeutics and Aligos Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics 1 2 8 0 2.64 Aligos Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $16.19, suggesting a potential upside of 377.65%. Aligos Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 463.22%. Given Aligos Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aligos Therapeutics is more favorable than Allogene Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Allogene Therapeutics has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aligos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and Aligos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics -184,733.34% -54.13% -44.03% Aligos Therapeutics -476.77% -86.51% -61.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and Aligos Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics $240,000.00 2,367.77 -$332.63 million ($2.45) -1.38 Aligos Therapeutics $13.91 million 2.22 -$96.05 million ($1.91) -0.37

Aligos Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Allogene Therapeutics. Allogene Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aligos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.5% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.4% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aligos Therapeutics beats Allogene Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL. The company also develops ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma. In addition, it is developing ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for treating R/R multiple myeloma; ALLO-605, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of multiple myeloma; ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody; CD70 to treat renal cell cancer; ALLO- 316, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidates for the treatment of immune checkpoint inhibitor; DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other aggressive neuroendocrine tumors; and Claudin 18.2 for the treatment of gastric and pancreatic cancer. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Pfizer Inc.; Servier; Cellectis S.A.; and Notch Therapeutics Inc. It also has a strategic collaboration agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for the preclinical and clinical investigation of allogeneic CAR T cell product candidates. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-097558, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of coronavirus; and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is completed Phase 1b clinical trial to treat chronic hepatitis B (CHB). The company also develops ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). In addition, it develops siRNA drug candidate, ALG-125755, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of CHB. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has entered into license and collaboration agreements with Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize products containing oligonucleotides targeting hepatitis B virus genome; Emory University to provide hepatitis B virus capsid assembly modulator technology; research, licensing, and commercialization agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven to develop coronavirus protease inhibitors; and Merck to discover, research, optimize, and develop oligonucleotides directed against a NASH, as well as a research collaboration and development agreement with Xiamen Amoytop Biotech Co., Ltd. to research and develop oligonucleotide compounds for the treatment of liver diseases.. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

