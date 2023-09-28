Contrasting Arno Therapeutics (ARNI) and Its Competitors

Arno Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARNI – Get Free Report) is one of 382 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Arno Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arno Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arno Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Arno Therapeutics Competitors $255.57 million $49.59 million -91.16

Arno Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Arno Therapeutics. Arno Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arno Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Arno Therapeutics Competitors 358 1505 4223 29 2.64

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Arno Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 78.49%.

Profitability

This table compares Arno Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arno Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Arno Therapeutics Competitors -8,739.58% -155.56% -24.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.3% of Arno Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Arno Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arno Therapeutics beats its competitors on 5 of the 7 factors compared.

Arno Therapeutics Company Profile

Arno Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer and other life threatening diseases. The company's product development pipeline includes Onapristone, a type 1 anti-progestin hormone blocker that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of breast, endometrial, and others solid tumors in post-menopausal women; and advanced castration-resistant prostate cancer in men. Its product development pipeline also consists of AR-12, an orally available cancer treatment, which has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in Pre-clinical studies for the treatment of various anti-microbial targets. In addition, the company's product development pipeline comprises AR-42, a novel orally available cancer therapy that is in Phase I investigator-initiated clinical study for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company has license agreements with Invivis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; the Regents of the University of Minnesota; and the Ohio State University Innovation Foundation, as well as a co-development agreement with Leica Biosystems Newcastle Ltd. Arno Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Flemington, New Jersey.

