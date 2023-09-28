Contrasting Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) and Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) and Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Minerva Neurosciences and Atossa Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences N/A N/A -45.87% Atossa Therapeutics N/A -24.97% -24.07%

Risk & Volatility

Minerva Neurosciences has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atossa Therapeutics has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

55.1% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Atossa Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Atossa Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Minerva Neurosciences and Atossa Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences $41.18 million 1.24 -$32.11 million ($4.98) -1.47 Atossa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$26.96 million ($0.25) -3.07

Atossa Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Minerva Neurosciences. Atossa Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Minerva Neurosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Minerva Neurosciences and Atossa Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences 0 2 0 0 2.00 Atossa Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Minerva Neurosciences currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.68%. Atossa Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 616.15%. Given Atossa Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atossa Therapeutics is more favorable than Minerva Neurosciences.

Summary

Atossa Therapeutics beats Minerva Neurosciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a license agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop, sell, and import roluperidone globally excluding Asia. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer. It is also developing AT-H201 for lung injury caused by cancer treatment. In addition, the company develops immunotherapy/chimeric antigen receptor therapy programs. It has a research agreement with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Inc. to support research of cytokine-coated nanoparticles for the treatment of breast cancer. The company was formerly known as Atossa Genetics Inc. and changed its name to Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2020. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

