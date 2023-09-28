Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $578.37.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $563.53 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $571.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $554.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $524.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

