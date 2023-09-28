Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $585.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $535.00 to $585.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COST. VNET Group reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, September 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $578.37.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $563.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $249.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $571.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $554.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $524.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,918,373,000 after buying an additional 3,561,602 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 846.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $143,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,107 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

