Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $580.00 at Raymond James

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $578.37.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $563.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $571.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $554.00 and a 200 day moving average of $524.04. The company has a market capitalization of $249.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

