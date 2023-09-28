Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $610.00 at Bank of America

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $578.37.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $563.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $554.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $524.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,108,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,287,718,000 after acquiring an additional 333,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430,277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,525,419,000 after acquiring an additional 219,892 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,851,678 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,150,426,000 after buying an additional 256,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.