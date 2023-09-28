Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $652.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $651.00 to $652.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $578.37.

Shares of COST opened at $563.53 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $571.16. The company has a market cap of $249.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $554.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $524.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

