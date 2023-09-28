Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $502.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price target increased by Roth Mkm from $482.00 to $502.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on COST. Bank of America increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $597.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $578.37.

NASDAQ COST opened at $563.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $249.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $571.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $554.00 and a 200-day moving average of $524.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the second quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 935 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

