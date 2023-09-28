Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $571.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $525.00 to $571.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $578.37.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $563.53 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $571.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $249.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $554.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $524.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.5% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.9% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

