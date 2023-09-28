Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTRA. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.47.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

CTRA stock opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $31.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.80.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth $213,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

