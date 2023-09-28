COVA Acquisition (OTCMKTS:COVAU) Trading Down 1.4%

COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 4,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 15,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

COVA Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50.

Get COVA Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COVA Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in COVA Acquisition stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

COVA Acquisition Company Profile

COVA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry in Southeast Asia or the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for COVA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.