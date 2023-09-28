Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 15.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 172,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 22.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 68,277 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 25.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 17,533 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 76.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,549,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

CPG stock opened at $8.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 2.27. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Free Report ) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $725.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $15.00 to $14.75 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

