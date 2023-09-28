Critical Analysis: Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) vs. Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) and Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.9% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of Graphite Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.4% of Graphite Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Graphite Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taysha Gene Therapies $2.50 million 76.58 -$166.01 million ($2.29) -1.30 Graphite Bio N/A N/A -$101.05 million ($2.29) -1.10

Volatility & Risk

Graphite Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Taysha Gene Therapies. Taysha Gene Therapies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Graphite Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Taysha Gene Therapies has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Graphite Bio has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Graphite Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taysha Gene Therapies N/A -1,790.06% -118.08% Graphite Bio N/A -31.89% -28.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and Graphite Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taysha Gene Therapies 0 4 8 0 2.67 Graphite Bio 1 8 0 0 1.89

Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus target price of $7.91, indicating a potential upside of 166.30%. Graphite Bio has a consensus target price of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 31.75%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than Graphite Bio.

Summary

Graphite Bio beats Taysha Gene Therapies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to develop and commercialize transformative gene therapy treatments. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH102 for the treatment of beta-thalassemia; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme. The company was formerly known as Integral Medicines, Inc., and changed its name to Graphite Bio, Inc. in August 2020. Graphite Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

