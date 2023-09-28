Critical Analysis: IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) and Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX)

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) and IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.6% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of IceCure Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of IceCure Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Apyx Medical has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IceCure Medical has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apyx Medical -34.34% -49.64% -33.56% IceCure Medical -486.55% -77.22% -62.76%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apyx Medical 0 1 3 0 2.75 IceCure Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

Apyx Medical currently has a consensus price target of $7.88, indicating a potential upside of 146.09%. IceCure Medical has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 450.96%. Given IceCure Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IceCure Medical is more favorable than Apyx Medical.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apyx Medical $44.51 million 2.49 -$23.18 million ($0.47) -6.81 IceCure Medical $3.09 million 8.93 -$16.98 million ($0.39) -1.55

IceCure Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apyx Medical. Apyx Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IceCure Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Apyx Medical beats IceCure Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures. The company's Helium Plasma Technology products are marketed and sold as Renuvion in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma in the hospital surgical market. It also offers hand pieces for open and laparoscopic procedures, and OEM generators and accessories. The company was formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation and changed its name to Apyx Medical Corporation in January 2019. Apyx Medical Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

