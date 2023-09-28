Critical Contrast: Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.9% of Synovus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Synovus Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Synovus Financial has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synovus Financial $2.49 billion 1.62 $757.90 million $5.13 5.36 Old National Bancorp $1.85 billion 2.26 $428.29 million $2.15 6.67

This table compares Synovus Financial and Old National Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Synovus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Old National Bancorp. Synovus Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Synovus Financial and Old National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synovus Financial 25.05% 19.61% 1.31% Old National Bancorp 27.90% 13.04% 1.36%

Dividends

Synovus Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Synovus Financial pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old National Bancorp pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Synovus Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Synovus Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Synovus Financial and Old National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synovus Financial 0 3 7 0 2.70 Old National Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Synovus Financial presently has a consensus target price of $36.40, suggesting a potential upside of 32.29%. Old National Bancorp has a consensus target price of $18.38, suggesting a potential upside of 28.23%. Given Synovus Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Synovus Financial is more favorable than Old National Bancorp.

Summary

Synovus Financial beats Old National Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its consumer banking services comprise accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment, and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; internet-based banking services; and bank credit and debit card services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, and trust and financial planning services, as well as provides individual investment advice on equity and other securities. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. The company also provides debit and automated teller machine cards, telephone access, online banking, and other electronic and mobile banking services; cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory, and other traditional banking services; wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services; and treasury management, merchant, and capital markets services, as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions. Old National Bancorp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

