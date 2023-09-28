Davis Rea LTD. Has $8.33 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Davis Rea LTD. lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,457 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.7% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 19.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after buying an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $312.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $328.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.27. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $347.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.03.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

