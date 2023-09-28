Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) Trading Down 4%

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get Deutsche Pfandbriefbank alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Stock Down 4.0 %

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07.

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG operates as a specialist bank for investments in commercial real estate and public infrastructure projects in Europe and the United States of America. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Public Investment Finance, and Value Portfolio segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides financing for professional real estate investors, which includes professional national and international real estate companies, institutional investors, and property funds to financed properties comprising office buildings, properties for residential use, retail, and logistic properties, as well as hotel business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.