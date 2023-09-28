Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN) Shares Up 1.4%

Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $12.05. 16,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 13,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

Direxion Hydrogen ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Direxion Hydrogen ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Direxion Hydrogen ETF by 128.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Direxion Hydrogen ETF in the second quarter worth about $338,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Hydrogen ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Hydrogen ETF in the first quarter worth about $567,000.

Direxion Hydrogen ETF Company Profile

The Direxion Hydrogen ETF (HJEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Hydrogen Economy index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of global companies involved in businesses related to the hydrogen industry. HJEN was launched on Mar 25, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

