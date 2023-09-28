Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 866,200 shares, a growth of 151.0% from the August 31st total of 345,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 309.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DOCMF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 210 ($2.56) to GBX 175 ($2.14) in a report on Monday, June 5th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Dr. Martens to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 180 ($2.20) to GBX 150 ($1.83) in a report on Monday, June 12th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on DOCMF
Dr. Martens Stock Performance
About Dr. Martens
Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dr. Martens
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- How You Can Reverse Engineer Michael Burry’s Latest Buy
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Odds Are High Costco Will Declare a Special Dividend Soon
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- 3 Mid-Cap Momentum Plays to Ride Into Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.