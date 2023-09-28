Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 866,200 shares, a growth of 151.0% from the August 31st total of 345,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 309.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOCMF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 210 ($2.56) to GBX 175 ($2.14) in a report on Monday, June 5th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Dr. Martens to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 180 ($2.20) to GBX 150 ($1.83) in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DOCMF

Dr. Martens Stock Performance

About Dr. Martens

DOCMF stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85. Dr. Martens has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.51.

(Get Free Report)

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.