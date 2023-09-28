DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.57.

DKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm raised their target price on DraftKings from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DraftKings

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG opened at $29.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.82. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $34.49.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $874.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.25 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 97.42% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. On average, analysts predict that DraftKings will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 29,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,463,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $10,674,400.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,788,200 shares in the company, valued at $95,635,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 29,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 648,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,463,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 947,536 shares of company stock worth $29,232,213. 55.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 49.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 26.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in DraftKings by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.