Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dropbox by 446.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Dropbox by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in Dropbox by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $27.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.64 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 79.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. William Blair downgraded shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DBX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $4,307,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,149,315.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $84,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 514,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,486,478.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $4,307,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,149,315.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 436,178 shares of company stock valued at $11,878,345. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.