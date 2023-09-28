DSW Capital (LON:DSW) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 55.50 ($0.68). 14,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 17,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.68).

DSW Capital Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.17 million and a PE ratio of 2,775.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 66.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 67.75.

DSW Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from DSW Capital’s previous dividend of $1.76. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. DSW Capital’s payout ratio is presently 40,000.00%.

Insider Activity

DSW Capital Company Profile

In related news, insider James A. T. Dow acquired 109,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £75,440.46 ($92,124.14). Insiders own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; and asset based lending risk management services in the tech and media sectors.

