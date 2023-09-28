Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 97.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 209,255 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,723,000 after acquiring an additional 110,695 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,695,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,022,000 after purchasing an additional 58,727 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 46.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 786,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,466,000 after purchasing an additional 251,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $166.59 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.41 and a 1 year high of $195.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.29.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $601.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 21.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,066,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 2,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $375,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,637.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,066,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,613 shares of company stock worth $1,624,730. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.80.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Read More

