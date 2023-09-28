East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Stock Price Up 6.8%

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.23. Approximately 3,064 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 14,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

East Resources Acquisition Trading Up 6.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East Resources Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in East Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 3,108.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 68,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America.

