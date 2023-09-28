Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Short Interest Up 150.0% in September

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO opened at $14.51 on Thursday. Ellomay Capital has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $186.45 million, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ellomay Capital stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ellomay Capital Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of renewable and clean energy in Israel, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns seven photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising five PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 35.9 megawatts (MW); one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MW.

