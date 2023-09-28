Enphase Energy, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a research note issued on Monday, September 25th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.31.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $120.11 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $116.86 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.56. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

