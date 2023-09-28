Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for THOR Industries, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:THO)

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for THOR Industries in a report released on Tuesday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $8.90 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.99 per share.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on THO

THOR Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE THO opened at $93.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.87. THOR Industries has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $116.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On THOR Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,286 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,165,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,392,000 after purchasing an additional 44,225 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,534,000 after purchasing an additional 160,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,446,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,271 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kenneth D. Julian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total value of $1,107,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.