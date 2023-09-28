Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $476,588,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,567,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,056,000 after acquiring an additional 874,625 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,367,000 after acquiring an additional 604,863 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5,125.8% in the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 269,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,318,000 after acquiring an additional 264,133 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

ESS stock opened at $210.74 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.03 and a 52-week high of $249.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.41%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $221.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $228.50 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.20.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

