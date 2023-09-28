Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) Trading Up 0.7%

Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.98 and last traded at $19.98. Approximately 1,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

Euclid Capital Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98.

Institutional Trading of Euclid Capital Growth ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euclid Capital Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG – Free Report) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Euclid Capital Growth ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Euclid Capital Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euclid Capital Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.