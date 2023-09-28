Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF) Short Interest Down 60.0% in September

Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Euroapi in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.
Euroapi SA develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates used in the composition of drugs for human and veterinary use. It provides contract development manufacturing organization for different classes of tides that uses solid phase chemistry; particle engineering; microbial fermentation; small molecules synthesis; prostaglandins; steroids & hormones; and Opiates and controlled substances.
