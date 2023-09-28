Executive Network Partnering (NYSE:ENPC) Trading 3.7% Higher

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.31 and last traded at $6.23. 954,322 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 288% from the average session volume of 245,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Executive Network Partnering Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Executive Network Partnering

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Executive Network Partnering in the first quarter worth $15,194,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Executive Network Partnering in the third quarter worth $15,085,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Executive Network Partnering by 52.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,016,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 349,239 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the third quarter valued at $7,190,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 1,130.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 273,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 251,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About Executive Network Partnering

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

