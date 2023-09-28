Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 59,399 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 116,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Exro Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71.

About Exro Technologies

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that provides energy storage system solutions for commercial and industrial applications.

